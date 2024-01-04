Is winter finally arriving!? SNOW in the forecast along with colder temperatures

We are finally looking at snow chances in the near and extended forecast followed by a decent cool down by the middle to end of next week!

Conditions will remain rather quiet through today with cloudy skies blanketing the area. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s through the afternoon hours with light winds mixed in. Tonight will continue with overcast skies as temperatures hover in the mid-20s overnight into Friday morning.

We will start to see that change in the forecast throughout Friday with cloudy skies sticking around. We may see a light rain/snow mix in portions of the area through the early to mid afternoon hours as temperatures hover in the mid-30s. Winds will be slightly breezy, reaching up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. As temperatures start to slowly drop through the mid to late afternoon hours, we will see any light rain/snow mix transition into light snow showers through the evening hours. On and off light snow showers are projected to continue through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Saturday morning. Snow totals by 12 am Saturday will range between a dusting up to an inch possible.

Saturday will remain cloudy with scattered light snow showers around the area. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s with winds reaching up to 15 mph. Snow will start to fizzle out, leaving behind lingering flurry chances overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Sunday morning. New snow accumulation will likely be a dusting to an inch possible.

Sunday will continue with cloudy skies and flurries possible across the area. Temperatures will hover in the mid-20s by the afternoon hours with light winds up to 10 mph mixed in. Sunday night will remain cloudy with temperatures dipping into the low-20s by Monday morning.

Our next chance of possible snow showers returns on Monday as temperatures rise into the low-30s through the afternoon hours. Winds will increase back up to 15 mph through the day. Light snow may continue on and off through the day before fizzling out later at night while temperatures slowly drop into the low to mid-20s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will remain rather cloudy with a stray flurry or two possible. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s with winds up to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Tuesday night will dip into the upper-teens by Wednesday morning.

We are watching another possible chance of light snow showers moving in on Wednesday and continuing on and off into Thursday afternoon/evening. This is associated with a cold front that is expected to move through the area bringing in a breeze and cooler temperatures. We are looking at highs in the upper-20s on Wednesday before temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Thursday morning, and highs in the low-20s by Thursday afternoon. Winds will become stronger throughout Thursday, reaching up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. This means, if we do have any light snow showers in the area, we will see areas of blowing snow. Temperatures will dip into the single digits by Friday morning.

Heading into the start of next weekend, things look to be a little quieter despite mostly cloudy skies sticking around. Temperatures will be much colder with highs hovering in the teens on Friday and around 10 degrees on Saturday. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Overnight temperatures will dip into the single digits both Friday night and Saturday night.

