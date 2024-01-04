Late night pursuit in Moorhead ends after crash with light pole

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A police chase overnight ended after the vehicle struck a light pole along a busy Moorhead street.

Police say they responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 1300 block of 4th Avenue South in Moorhead just after 11 p.m. A caller stated a vehicle was driving the wrong way on residential streets in the area.

When police arrived, the vehicle fled officers at a high rate of speed before running off the road and hitting a street lamp at the intersection of 16th street and Main Avenue. The vehicle’s two occupants, both juveniles, fled the crash scene on foot but were later located.

Both occupants were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries but their current condition is unknown at this time. Neither is in custody.

An investigation is on-going, but police say the vehicle was later found to be stolen from a residence in Moorhead.

