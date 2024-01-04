Law enforcement: 6th-grader killed, 5 injured after school shooting in Perry, IA; suspect is dead

PERRY, Iowa (KTIV/AP) — Investigators say a sixth-grader has died, and five others were injured during an Iowa school shooting that police say was carried out by a 17-year-old student.

It happened Thursday morning at Perry High School in the central Iowa town of Perry, located 40 miles northwest of Des Moines.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, investigators said a 17-year-old student, Dylan Butler opened fire inside the school. Authorities say Butler was armed with a pump-action shotgun and a small caliber handgun.

Law enforcement first received calls of an active shooter at 7:37 a.m. According to investigators, local law enforcement arrived on the scene seven minutes later and found students and faculty either sheltering in place or running from the school. During their search of the school, authorities found Butler’s body.

“Once inside, they located multiple individuals with gunshot wounds,” said Mitch Mortvedt, Iowa DCI Assistant Director. “Officers immediately attempted to locate the source of the threat and quickly found what appeared to be the shooter with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The sixth-grader that died is not being identified by authorities at this time but they did confirm the student was from Perry Middle School.

For the other five victims, four of them were identified as students with the fifth being identified as a school administrator. All of them were taken to area hospitals to be treated, with one of them being listed in critical but not life-threatening condition. The four others are currently in stable condition, according to authorities. The identities of these victims have not been released.

”I had the opportunity a few moments ago to speak with some of the officers involved, and in a situation like this, as we all know, every minute counts,” said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds who attended law enforcement’s news conference Thursday afternoon. “Their heroic actions today, we can say, saved lives.”

Roughly 150 officers from various agencies responded within an hour of the shooting. FBI agents from the Omaha-Des Moines office were also on the scene to help with the investigation led by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said the shooting occurred before school had begun for the day, so there were few students and faculty in Perry High School. This was also the students’ first day back in classes after their annual winter break.

Perry has about 8,000 residents and the high school is part of the 1,785-student Perry Community School District.

“Our hearts are heavy today and our prayers are with the Perry community,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This senseless tragedy has shaken our entire state to its core. I want this community to know that every Iowan stands with you.”

The governor went on to say the full resources of the state will be available to the school, families and community. She has also ordered flags in the state to be put at half-staff in support of the Perry community. Flags are to be lowered to half-staff immediately and remain so until sunset on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Vigils were planned Thursday evening at a park and a local church. A post on the high school’s Facebook page said it would be closed on Friday, with counseling services planned at the public library on Friday and Saturday.

Students and community members describe the shooting from their perspective

Perry High School senior Ava Augustus said she was in a counselor’s office, waiting for hers to arrive, when she heard three shots. She and other people barricaded the door, preparing to throw things if necessary, with a window being too small for an escape.

“And then we hear ‘He’s down. You can go out,’” Augustus said through tears. “And I run and you can just see glass everywhere, blood on the floor. I get to my car and they’re taking a girl out of the auditorium who had been shot in her leg.”

Zander Shelley, 15, was in a hallway waiting for the school day to start when he heard gunshots and dashed into a classroom, according to his father, Kevin Shelley. Zander was grazed twice and hid in the classroom before texting his father at 7:36 a.m.

Kevin Shelley, who drives a garbage truck, told his boss he had to run. “It was the most scared I’ve been in my entire life,” he said.

Rachael Kares, an 18-year-old senior, was wrapping up jazz band practice when she and her bandmates heard what she described as four gunshots, spaced apart.

“We all just jumped,” Kares said. “My band teacher looked at us and yelled, ‘Run!’ So we ran.”

Kares and many others from the school ran out past the football field, as she heard people yelling, “Get out! Get out!” She said she heard additional shots as she ran, but didn’t know how many. She was more concerned about getting home to her 3-year-old son.

“At that moment I didn’t care about anything except getting out because I had to get home with my son,” she said.

Jasmine Augustine, 18, was at the high school shortly after everything happened Thursday morning. She said she was dropping off a friend at the high school and his brother, who goes to the town’s elementary school about a mile (1.61 kilometers) away.

“I was at Casey’s convenience store and saw one car speed by. I thought it was just someone getting pulled over,” she said.

Augustine said that when she pulled in at the high school, someone told her there was an active shooter “and then we hurried up and left.”

“After that, there’s just tons and tons and tons of cops who came,” said Augustine, whose sister attends the high school but wasn’t near what happened. Jasmine and her dad picked up her sister afterward.

Iowa officials offer prayers, support to Perry in aftermath of school shooting

“Heartbreaking” was a common reaction as Iowa officials issued statements Thursday following the high school shooting in Perry. Below are some of the statements officials have issued.

Gov. Kim Reynolds

The Associated Press contributed to this article

