Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan to highlight new MN tenant laws

Minnesota (KTTC) –A new law protecting tenants’ rights in Minnesota went into effect on Monday.

Lieutenant governor Peggy Flanagan will be holding an event highlighting it Thursday.

Under the new law, landlords will be required to disclose any fees as part of the ‘total monthly rent’ on the first page of a lease and in advertisements.

Landlords will also required to maintain the minimum temperature in units at 68 degrees from October to the end of April.

Further, they will have to give tenants a 14-day written notice before filing for an eviction if the tenant didn’t pay their rent on time.

The event begins at 1 p.m.

