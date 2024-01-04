Your Photos
LIVE: Fallen Hero Procession, Escort for Sgt. Cade Wolfe of Mankato

KEYC News Now’s Sofia Martinez joined the News at Noon program, near the Mankato Regional Airport. We'll have continuous coverage of today’s procession.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The procession and escort for fallen Sgt. Cade Wolfe of Mankato is scheduled to start just after 12:30 p.m.

According to local Law Enforcement, the Fallen Hero Procession is an opportunity to salute the soldier before Friday’s memorial.

KEYC News Now’s Sofia Martinez joined the News at Noon program, near the Mankato Regional Airport.

KEYC News Now will have continuous coverage of today’s procession as we hear from Sgt. Wolfe’s loved ones, supporters and fellow servicemembers in the community.

