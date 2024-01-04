Your Photos
LIVE: Fallen Hero Procession for Sgt. Cade Wolfe

By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple Law Enforcement agencies are at the Mankato Regional Airport to lead off the Fallen Hero Procession for Sgt. Cade Wolfe.

KEYC News Now is offering a limited live broadcast of the procession.

Sgt. Cade Wolfe was one of five special operations aviation soldiers killed when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed in the East Mediterranean Sea region last November.

The escort will begin after 12:30 p.m. at the Mankato Regional Airport, and end at Northview Mortuary in North Mankato.

A welcome home escort in honor of Mankato East High School graduate who was killed in a...
A welcome home escort in honor of Mankato East High School graduate who was killed in a military training exercise will take place tomorrow.(Ali Reed & Maddie Paul)

The escort will begin after 12:30 p.m. at the Mankato Regional Airport, and end at Northview Mortuary in North Mankato. The airport arrival will remain private for immediate family, but community members are encouraged to stand along the procession route.(Maddie Paul)

The airport arrival will remain private for immediate family, but community members are encouraged to stand along the procession route.

Here are some roads to consider:

  • Parkway Avenue in Eagle Lake, near the elementary school
  • Hoffman Road near Mankato East High School, Victory Drive, Madison Avenue, and Riverfront Drive near the Morson-Ario-Strand VFW Post 950 in Mankato
  • Commerce Drive in North Mankato

A Celebration of Life for Sgt. Cade Wolfe will be held on Friday at the Mankato National Guard Armory.

