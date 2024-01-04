Your Photos
Local businesses look forward to the new year

The holiday season has passed, and local businesses are back to business as usual.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
That doesn’t mean that they’re ignoring the changing of the calendar however, as many are reflecting on the the year that was and are setting goals for 2024.

”2024, it’s more events and bigger events, both in store and out of store. We did some conventions last year and we’re hoping to do more this year and we’re hoping to have some great events here in the store for our customers,” said Joe Huber.

Some businesses are focused on growing their community, while others want to support what they’ve already built, and still some are reaching out and partnering with other pillars of the community.

”We’re keeping things running as we always do, our store runs all kinds of really cool rides, some slow-roll rides, some group rides. We have all that kind of stuff, looking forward to that coming up soon. Mount Kato has their adult race league, that will be starting up here in a couple of weeks,” said John Andersen.

Business owners say that a new year provides an opportunity to re-evaluate the best ways to connect with their communities, while also not stopping moving forward as a new calendar year marches on.

”Big deal here at this store is getting people outside and enjoying the great outdoors. We can do that with skis, cross-country skis, snowshoes, bicycles and any way that we can do that, that’s what we want to do,” Andersen said.

