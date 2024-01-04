Minnesota agencies remind drivers to slow down, exercise caution if roads are icy

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Parts of Minnesota saw snow and ice accumulation over the holiday weekend, and while many of the roads have been cleared, state agencies like MnDOT and the State Patrol are reminding people to be safe on the roads.

“We’ve been pretty lucky this year,” said Lt. Jill Frankfurth with the State Patrol, “so I think we need a good reminder of how to drive [in] the winter conditions. I would definitely say check the forecast and the weather before you leave.”

Frankfurth said the best way to check road conditions is through MnDOT’s 511 website.

“If there’s weather coming in,” she said, “we want people to slow down out there.”

Likewise, driving with ice on the road should be done with lots of care.

“Leave yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go if you have to travel. And then leave plenty of extra space between you and the vehicle ahead of you,” said Frankfurth.

Anne Meyer, who works with MnDOT Communications says people have a tendency to drive with little caution during the first major snowfall, and with lots of warm weather lately, there’s an added risk.

“I think we do see us all getting our winter driving caps back on when we have a first big event,” said Meyer, “but this season it seems like we’re having first events each time, because we’ve got a big break in between some of our snow events.”

A quick glance at the Minnesota 511 webpage shows that a lot of the state roadways have cleared up from the snow and ice over the weekend.

“A lot of what we do remains the same, whether it’s a lot of snow or a little bit of snow. Temperatures certainly come into play. We’re really smart behind the wheel with our snowplows,” Meyer said.

Anne Meyer with MnDOT says the approach is the same for plow drivers each year. After the most recent weather event, they were able to clear the roads with little issue.

“Materials are the same, and how we operate is the same,” she said, “We’re really just dealing with that last layer of snow which is the trickiest to get off.”

Copyright 2024 KTTC. All rights reserved.