No ice skating at parks due to warm weather

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ice Skating is a popular winter activity, but none of the North Mankato park rinks have opened yet for the season.

“I can’t remember a green winter this far into the season,” said Duane Rader.

North Mankato park staff say ice can’t be created until there’s lower temperatures. But, officials are hoping to freeze water by Jan. 11, as it’s expected to be colder outside. Despite a delay in opening winter activities, park staff say plenty of people still enjoy the parks.

““Even on Christmas day when it was cold and rainy, there was people out running and walking. The parks are being used quite a bit for the trails. We have some great trails throughout the city, and people are using them. It’s really great that they still keep coming out and doing it,” Rader said.

And a quick reminder from North Mankato park staff: Dogs are only allowed at Spring Lake, Bluff, and Benson parks with leashes. And make sure to clean up after them!

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.