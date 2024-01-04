Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

No ice skating at parks due to warm weather

Ice Skating is a popular winter activity, but none of the North Mankato park rinks have opened yet for the season.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ice Skating is a popular winter activity, but none of the North Mankato park rinks have opened yet for the season.

“I can’t remember a green winter this far into the season,” said Duane Rader.

North Mankato park staff say ice can’t be created until there’s lower temperatures. But, officials are hoping to freeze water by Jan. 11, as it’s expected to be colder outside.  Despite a delay in opening winter activities, park staff say plenty of people still enjoy the parks.

““Even on Christmas day when it was cold and rainy, there was people out running and walking. The parks are being used quite a bit for the trails. We have some great trails throughout the city, and people are using them. It’s really great that they still keep coming out and doing it,” Rader said.

And a quick reminder from North Mankato park staff: Dogs are only allowed at Spring Lake, Bluff, and Benson parks with leashes. And make sure to clean up after them!

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60
The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified

Latest News

The holiday season has passed, and local businesses are back to business as usual.
Local businesses look forward to the new year
Due to state bylaws, right now, charter school students are excluded from these opportunities,...
Charter school students prevented from sports and extracurriculars
Gusties wins 88-82 over Cobbers in MIAC action Wednesday night
GAC men’s basketball defeats Concordia
Gusties win 64-60 over Cobbers in MIAC action
GAC women’s basketball gets win over Concordia