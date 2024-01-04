Your Photos
Proficient painting process with Purity Painting

By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After picking out the perfect paint color(s) and getting your supplies ready to go, doing the actual painting can seem daunting.

Matt and Carrie with Purity Painting are in with some tips on making the process smooth and some tricks you might not know about.

