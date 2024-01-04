The unpredictable weather of 2023

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We are lucky enough to live in a place that has all kinds of weather. From rain and snow to heat and cold, 2023 has been a year of unexpected extremes that have kept us both amazed and on our toes.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Shawn Cable looks back at the year’s wondrous weather:

Event 1: A Snowy Start

Unlike this year, 2023 kicked off with a bit more excitement. A multi-day snowstorm blanketed central and southern Minnesota, and northern Iowa with 10 to 15 inches of snow. This was just the beginning of what became the 6th snowiest winter on record for the Mankato area, which accumulated a total of 77.2 inches throughout the 2022-2023 winter season.

Event 2: May’s Deluge: Record Rainfall and Flooding

What I would consider our top weather event of 2023 happened the weekend of May 13th and 14th when a series of thunderstorms produced extreme rainfall amounts of 6 to 10 inches. The hardest hit was Comfrey which received nearly 11 inches of rain that resulted in significant flooding and a lot of wet basements. Springfield, Sleepy Eye and New Ulm, received 7 to 8 or more inches of rain and also experienced considerable flooding. Along the Minnesota River, flooding topped bridges and closed roads from St. Peter to Henderson.

Event 3: Smoke-Filled Sky

Smoke from wildfires dramatically affected our view of the sky and, more importantly, our air quality this spring and summer. On June 14th, we had the unhealthiest air quality in the country and, at some periods during the day, the unhealthiest air quality in the entire world. The average Air Quality Index on June 14th was 175 - the highest daily average since records began in 1980.

Event 4: Labor Day Heatwave

The end of summer brought an extraordinary heatwave, making this Labor Day one of the hottest on record. Temperatures soared to over 100 degrees in places like Marshall, Redwood Falls and Algona with Mankato hitting a record high of 94 degrees. Warmer than average temperatures continued through much of September with September 2023 falling into place as the 3rd warmest September on record for Mankato.

Event 5: Drought Conditions Persist

For the third consecutive year, significant drought conditions plagued Minnesota. During August and September, much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa were categorized under extreme to exceptional drought, with the Mankato area experiencing 30 consecutive dry days from mid-August through mid-September. It was just a little too late for the 2023 harvest season, but our weather pattern changed by late September as multiple rounds of heavy rain helped ease the drought.

Event 6: A Snowy Halloween

We all remember (well, anyone my age remembers) the Halloween Blizzard of 1991. 2023 was nothing like that, but we did have snow. Halloween was marked by 1-2 inches of snow, making it the snowiest day of the winter so far for parts of central and southern Minnesota.

Event 7: A Warm December to Remember

Closing the year, December 2023 was the warmest on record for the Mankato area, averaging 33 degrees. This was a stark contrast to 2022 which has an average temperature of just over 16 degrees. For southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, Christmas 2023 felt a lot more like Easter or Mother’s Day with rain and record high temperatures in the 50s.

