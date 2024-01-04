VINE Faith in Action to offer free Diabetes Prevention Program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) – VINE Faith In Action is offering a free diabetes prevention program.

In a release, the organization expressed its commitment by offering a Diabetes Prevention Program, designed to help those locally affected by the disease.

The weekly program will begin on Wed., Jan. 24, at the VINE Adult Community Center, and runs from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

The program hopes to help participants lose weight, eat healthier, and become physically active -- all of which can decrease the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 26.4 million Americans who are 65 years and older have prediabetes but are unaware that they have it.

Individuals who know or believe they have prediabetes can learn more about the program at an information meeting at the VINE Adult Community Center on Wed., Jan. 10, which will also be from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Those interested in the program can learn more about it, as well as register for the informational meeting online, or by calling VINE’s Health and Fitness Center Manager, Jen Wunderlich, at (507) 386-5588.

