Welcome Home Escort to honor Sgt. Cade Wolfe held Thursday

By Maddie Paul
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Welcome Home Escort in honor of a Mankato East High School graduate. killed in a military training exercise will take place Thursday morning.

Sgt. Cade Wolfe was one of five special operations aviation soldiers killed when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed in the East Mediterranean Sea region last November.

The escort will begin after 12:30 p.m. at the Mankato Regional Airport, and end at Northview Mortuary in North Mankato.

The escort will begin after 12:30 p.m. at the Mankato Regional Airport, and end at Northview Mortuary in North Mankato. The airport arrival will remain private for immediate family, but community members are encouraged to stand along the procession route.(Maddie Paul)

The airport arrival will remain private for immediate family, but community members are encouraged to stand along the procession route.

Here are some roads to consider:

  • Parkway Avenue in Eagle Lake, near the elementary school
  • Hoffman Road near Mankato East High School, Victory Drive, Madison Avenue, and Riverfront Drive near the Morson-Ario-Strand VFW Post 950 in Mankato
  • Commerce Drive in North Mankato

A Celebration of Life for Sgt. Cade Wolfe will be held on Friday at the Mankato National Guard Armory.

KEYC News Now will continue to coverage of the escort throughout the day.

