Winter is on the way!

Multiple rounds of light snow, colder temps ahead
KEYC First Alert Weather
KEYC First Alert Weather(KEYC News Now)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Are you ready for winter? Now that it’s January, it looks like winter weather is finally going to arrive. We are tracking multiple systems that will bring several rounds of light snow starting Friday and continuing well into next week. While snow will be relatively light with each system, we will gradually work our way to two, maybe three inches of snow by the middle of next week. After that, a bitterly cold Arctic air mass will move in, bringing our coldest temperatures so far this winter season. We may be talking about below zero lows and single-digit highs by late next week.

Unfortunately, the mid-level deck of stratus clouds we’ve been dealing with throughout the day is a little thicker and a bit more stubborn than we thought it was going to be. The rest of this afternoon will remain mostly cloudy with high temps in the upper 20s. Clouds will hang around tonight and Friday, although temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs in the low 30s.

We are finally going to break our meteorological monotony as our weather pattern becomes much more active over the upcoming week. Our first system will arrive Friday, bringing light snow from late Friday afternoon through Friday night and much of Saturday. Accumulation amounts will be around or less than an inch along and south of the Minnesota River Valley. Further north across central Minnesota—especially along and north of US Highway 12—an inch or two will be possible. This includes the Twin Cities metro area. Amounts will be even heavier further north, with two to four inches possible across much of northern and northeastern Minnesota. Snow will gradually end Saturday night, but flurries could linger into Sunday.

Our next round of snow is expected on Monday when the northern edge of a powerful winter storm system, impacting much of the central United States, clips our area.  While we could get an inch, possibly two, of snow from the system, folks from Kansas City to the Quad Cities to Chicago and Milwaukee are looking at the potential of a major winter storm early next week. Although our models and data indicate the storm’s focus will be well to our south and east, it’s still early, and the forecast could change. We’re going to be watching this one closely and will have updates as it develops.

It’s still over a week away, but we are watching the possibility of yet another system that could bring more light snow by the middle of next week. After that, a big shift in the jet stream is going to send a bitterly cold, Arctic air mass into the upper Midwest. This will likely give us our coldest temperatures so far this winter. Below zero lows and single-digit highs are definitely a possibility by late next week.

