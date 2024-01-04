Your Photos
Xcel Energy achieves major milestone in its transition to clean energy

Retiring one of three coal units in Sherburne, the company continues toward its goal of completely removing coal by 2030
FILE - For decades, the power plant was Minnesota’s largest power plant. However, Xcel Energy hopes to effectively and completely shut down the use of coal by the year 2030.(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Hal Senal
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Xcel Energy has taken a major step toward its vision of delivering 100% carbon-free electricity in Minnesota by 2040.

In a release, the company says it retired one of three coal units at the Sherburne County Generating Plant, or Sherco, over the weekend.

Built in 1977, for decades, Sherco has been Minnesota’s largest power plant.

However, Xcel Energy hopes to retire the plant’s remaining coal-fired units in 2026 and 2030, effectively and completely shutting down the use of coal.

The plant site itself has been central to Xcel Energy’s clean energy transition with investments in solar, battery storage and new transmission lines.

By continuing to use the infrastructure at the Sherco site, the company will deliver cleaner energy to customers across the Upper Midwest in a more reliable and affordable way.

Xcel Energy was the first major energy provider in the U.S. to set a vision for delivering 100% carbon-free electricity to its customers.

Sherco Unit 2 will become a synchronous condenser, a piece of equipment that manages system stability as renewable energy increases, supplying reliable, clean electricity to customers.

By reusing the infrastructure at the Sherco site, Xcel hopes to deliver increasingly clean energy to its customers across the Upper Midwest in a reliable and affordable way.

