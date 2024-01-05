Big changes: Multiple round of light snow, cold ahead

We are still on track to see some pretty big changes over the next couple of weeks. The warm, dry weather pattern we have been experiencing for much of this winter is coming to an end. Several systems will bring multiple rounds of light snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this weekend through next week. Snow will be fairly light with each system, but we will work our way up to between 2 and 4 inches in total by late next week. After that, a dramatic shift in our upper-level pattern will send bitterly cold, Arctic air plummeting into the upper Midwest, dropping temperatures below zero for the first time this winter.

Our first system of the series will arrive tonight, bringing off and on areas of light snow or flurries tonight, with off and on slightly heavier snow showers Saturday into Saturday night. Amounts will generally be less than an inch across southern Minnesota, with slightly higher amounts of 1 to 2 inches further north, especially north of US Highway 12. Snowfall will be more steady and heavier across northern and northeastern Minnesota where 4 to 6 inches will be possible through Sunday.

The second system is one that we have been watching closely since early this week. A powerful winter storm will move across the central US bringing areas of heavy snow and even some freezing rain from Kansas City to the Quad Cities to Chicago and Milwaukee. While the focus of the storm will be well to our south, much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa will be clipped by the northern edge of this system. As of now, it looks like our best chance of snow will span from late Monday morning through Monday night. Around an inch or two of accumulation will be possible across southern Minnesota with 2 to 3 inches possible along and south of I-90. It is still early, and the system has not yet developed. It is still possible that the track could shift a bit. If it shifts north/west, we could see higher snowfall amounts. Stay tuned… We are going to be watching this one closely and will have updates as it develops.

We are tracking yet another system that will have the potential to produce some light snow across our area late Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday of next week. There isn’t much to say about this one other than snow is a possibility. Right now, our models and data are suggesting generally light snow, but there is a lot of potential for change given this one is still a week away.

The other major change on the 10 Day Forecast is the arrival of bitterly cold, Arctic air by late next week. Temperatures are expected to drop significantly with below-zero lows and single-digit highs late next week into the following weekend. You haven’t needed it much yet this winter, but you better dig to the back of the closet and find that warm, winter coat, hat, and gloves. You are going to need it soon.

