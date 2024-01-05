Community lines streets for fallen Sgt. Cade Wolfe procession

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - ”He touched many. He was he was an Eagle 8 kid in the Mankato area and people knew and respected that and showed it,” said Lori Haman

Folks around the Mankato area lined up to escort fallen Sgt. Cade Wolf back to his hometown.

They waved flags and extended a single message to the soldier and his family: Welcome home.

“I think it really shows this community, specifically Blue Earth County. You know, Nicollet County, and the Greater Mankato Area. We remember. We appreciate that that sacrifice that our men and women make and one it’s one of our own. We’re going to pay every respect we can,” said Michael Mclaughlin.

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office along with close to 12 different law enforcement and first responder agencies led the movement that gathered hundreds of community members.

“Whether you’re in the military, whether you’re your law enforcement, fire, EMS, you know we’re one big team. As far as that goes, we’re a community. When one hurts, we all hurt,” said Chief Deputy Jeremy Brennan.

The welcome home escort started at the Mankato Regional Airport and went through Eagle Lake Elementary where Sgt. Wolfe was once a student.

“There are many lessons you know. As educators, we think about lessons, so this is a great lesson for our students to know that there’s heroes that are produced from here, Mankato East High School,” said Mankato East Principal Akram Osman.

“They settled down so respectfully the minute the first squad car came and they all were silent and their hands were on their heart and they stood that way through every car,” said LeeAnn Johnson.

The schools had less than 24 hours to prepare for the procession, yet that didn’t stop them from taking the opportunity to be part of this day.

“We were able to put a plan together where we had our upper classmen out there supported with their staff. We had some American flags. We talked about the importance of moving hats and hoods and standing tall and proud and putting your hands over your heart and, you know, take it in this special moment,” said Osman.

The fallen hero procession for Sgt. Cade Wolf ended at Northview Mortuary in North Mankato where the community said their last goodbyes.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.