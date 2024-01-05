Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Community lines streets for fallen Sgt. Cade Wolfe procession

Folks around the Mankato area lined up to escort fallen Sgt. Cade Wolf back to his hometown.
By Sofia Martinez and Tony Peregrin
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - ”He touched many. He was he was an Eagle 8 kid in the Mankato area and people knew and respected that and showed it,” said Lori Haman

Folks around the Mankato area lined up to escort fallen Sgt. Cade Wolf back to his hometown.

They waved flags and extended a single message to the soldier and his family: Welcome home.

“I think it really shows this community, specifically Blue Earth County. You know, Nicollet County, and the Greater Mankato Area. We remember. We appreciate that that sacrifice that our men and women make and one it’s one of our own. We’re going to pay every respect we can,” said Michael Mclaughlin.

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office along with close to 12 different law enforcement and first responder agencies led the movement that gathered hundreds of community members.

“Whether you’re in the military, whether you’re your law enforcement, fire, EMS, you know we’re one big team. As far as that goes, we’re a community. When one hurts, we all hurt,” said Chief Deputy Jeremy Brennan.

The welcome home escort started at the Mankato Regional Airport and went through Eagle Lake Elementary where Sgt. Wolfe was once a student.

“There are many lessons you know. As educators, we think about lessons, so this is a great lesson for our students to know that there’s heroes that are produced from here, Mankato East High School,” said Mankato East Principal Akram Osman.

“They settled down so respectfully the minute the first squad car came and they all were silent and their hands were on their heart and they stood that way through every car,” said LeeAnn Johnson.

The schools had less than 24 hours to prepare for the procession, yet that didn’t stop them from taking the opportunity to be part of this day.

“We were able to put a plan together where we had our upper classmen out there supported with their staff. We had some American flags. We talked about the importance of moving hats and hoods and standing tall and proud and putting your hands over your heart and, you know, take it in this special moment,” said Osman.

The fallen hero procession for Sgt. Cade Wolf ended at Northview Mortuary in North Mankato where the community said their last goodbyes.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident

Latest News

As Sgt. Cade Wolfe finally returned home after last November’s deadly crash, it was clear that...
Locals reflect on fallen hero escort
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Thursday Weather
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
6th-grader killed, 5 injured after school shooting in Perry, IA; suspect is dead
FILE - The grants will go to two funding programs, Southeast Asian Economic Disparities Relief...
$4M awarded to local workforce development programs by DEED