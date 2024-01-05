Your Photos
Death investigation underway in Lake Benton

On Thursday afternoon, officers in Lincoln County, Minnesota were called to a home on South...
On Thursday afternoon, officers in Lincoln County, Minnesota were called to a home on South Center Street in Lake Benton where the body of a woman was discovered.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAKE BENTON, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday afternoon, officers in Lincoln County, Minnesota were called to a home on South Center Street in Lake Benton where the body of a woman was discovered.

A critically injured man was also found at the home. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A gun was found in the home during the investigation.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death is underway. Names have not been released.

