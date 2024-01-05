Emergency crews respond to workplace fatality in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) – North Mankato Police Dept. and emergency crews responded to a fatal workplace injury in North Mankato, Thursday morning.

According to a release from the North Mankato Police Dept., on Jan. 4, at 7:50 a.m., police and the Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service were dispatched to RDO Equipment, located at 1910 Lor Ray Dr., for a report of an individual who had fallen from the roof of the building.

Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene to find 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena, of St. Peter, unconscious after what appeared to be a fall from approx. 30 feet.

After immediate lifesaving efforts were taken, Lara-Mena was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation by the North Mankato Police Dept. and the MN Department of Labor and Industry.

The autopsy will be conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

