Former Mayo Clinic doctor accused of poisoning his wife charged with first-degree murder

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A former Mayo Clinic doctor accused of poisoning his wife is being charged with first-degree murder–premeditated.

If Bowman is found guilty of first-degree murder, he will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Connor Bowman appeared before a grand jury Thursday.

He was also charged with second-degree murder — with intent, not premeditated by the Grand Jury.

The Grand Jury found probable cause that Bowman intentionally was responsible for Betty’s death with premeditation.

His next appearance is January 16 at 11:30 a.m. at the Olmsted County Courthouse.

Bowman was arrested last October for allegedly poisoning his wife 32-year-old Betty Bowman in August of the same year.

Copyright 2024 KTTC. All rights reserved.