Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Former Mayo Clinic doctor accused of poisoning his wife charged with first-degree murder

Grand jury charges Connor Bowman with first-degree murder.
Grand jury charges Connor Bowman with first-degree murder.(Olmsted County Adult Detention Center)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A former Mayo Clinic doctor accused of poisoning his wife is being charged with first-degree murder–premeditated.

If Bowman is found guilty of first-degree murder, he will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Connor Bowman appeared before a grand jury Thursday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Tracking the timeline in Betty Bowman’s death
UPDATE: Search warrants provide details on Bowman’s drug-related purchases
Former Mayo Clinic doctor accused of poisoning his wife vacates town home
Former Mayo Clinic doctor has lower bail request denied by judge in court hearing
New details shed light on what led up to Bowman poisoning
Understanding initial criminal charge in Betty Bowman murder case
Rochester doctor’s wife died from colchicine, Mayo Clinic responds
UPDATE: Rochester doctor arrested after allegedly poisoning wife

He was also charged with second-degree murder — with intent, not premeditated by the Grand Jury.

The Grand Jury found probable cause that Bowman intentionally was responsible for Betty’s death with premeditation.

His next appearance is January 16 at 11:30 a.m. at the Olmsted County Courthouse.

Bowman was arrested last October for allegedly poisoning his wife 32-year-old Betty Bowman in August of the same year.

RELATED COVERAGE
Friends remember woman allegedly poisoned by husband as ‘loving life’

Copyright 2024 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident

Latest News

Tiwanna Cheree Dunbar
Woman charged for allegedly stabbing boyfriend at Duluth’s Union Gospel Mission
On Friday, the public is invited to once again to show their solidarity with Sgt. Wolfe’s...
Public Celebration of Life ceremony held for fallen Sgt. Cade Wolfe
Mankato’s “Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light” annual public safety campaign ended on...
Mankato’s ‘Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light’ campaign concludes
Authorities say 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena of St. Peter was pronounced dead at the scene...
Emergency crews respond to workplace fatality in North Mankato