Get rid of those bags!

Melanie Kittleson is in with Schone Haut in New Ulm to talk about the skin care items they recommend.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Whether it’s from stress, lack of sleep, or just getting older, we all deal with under eye bags at times. Melanie Kittleson is in with Schone Haut in New Ulm to talk about the skin care items they recommend.

You can find Schone Haut at 108 N Minnesota St #1034, New Ulm, MN.

