GOP candidate Asa Hutchinson attends town hall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After giving his condolences to those affected by the Perry, Iowa, school shooting, Hutchinson answered viewer-submitted questions... most asking about gun violence.

“It all comes down to one; being able to identify mental health issues and respond critically whenever you have information. Secondly, to make sure that we invest in school security.”

Hutchinson adds that he supports school resource officers carrying firearms, as well as voluntary-armed staff members.

As far as overall policy as president, Hutchinson believes bipartisanship lawmaking is key.

And he says that his priority issue will be the economy:

“I had one fundamental principle as governor, and that is I wanted the private sector of our economy to grow faster than the government sector. That is a key principle to get our economy back in order.”

Hutchinson adds that to decrease national debt, he would make a goal to eliminate 200,000 non-defense, federal workers...

“Secondly, we’re going to have a Commission on the future of Medicare and Social Security that will stabilize those programs. That the states can impose a work requirement for able bodied Medicaid recipients. That helps cut cut the cost curve and the growth of that program.”

On border security, with a background in working at Homeland security, Hutchinson had many ideas...

“We have to give the resources to the Border Patrol. We’ve got to adjust our asylum laws that make them more effective. I’ll work with Mexico and use economic pressure as needed to make sure we can partner with them to go effectively after the cartel.”

Hutchinson says former president Trump is wrong for wanting a mass deportation, but instead...

“They’re going to have to have a tougher policy here. They just came in, they just flooded in here and if we can identify that in the right way, through intelligence, they need to be deported.”

On veterans’ issues, Hutchinson says veterans need stronger healthcare and disability-claim options, as well as mental health resources.

And when asked about election credibility, Hutchinson says he’s not an election denier.

“I think that is wrong to be looking back and expressing regret about that. Let’s look to the future and how we need to restore America.”

The next town hall interview will take place next Thursday, January 11, with republican candidate Nikki Haley.

