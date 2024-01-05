Gray TV holding Caucus Virtual Town Halls with 3 presidential candidates

Your Photos
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:29 PM CST
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Gray TV is hosting three more virtual town halls ahead of the Iowa Caucuses, where we’ll be asking the candidates your questions.

The three candidates we’ll be interviewing are Nikki Haley, Ryan Binkley and Vivek Ramaswamy. Each virtual town hall will have Iowa Political Director Dave Price sit down and ask the candidate various questions.

  • Haley’s virtual town hall is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11.
  • Binkley’s virtual town hall is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.
  • Ramaswamy’s virtual town hall is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.

You’ll be able to watch each virtual town hall live on this website and the station’s streaming apps.

Gray has already done virtual town halls with candidates Ron DeSantis and Asa Hutchinson. Follow the links below to see those.

