Hockey world juniors will head to Minnesota in ‘25-26 for tournament’s 50th edition

The 50th edition of the IIHF world junior championship will be played in Minnesota.
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The 50th edition of the IIHF world junior championship will be played in Minnesota.

USA Hockey announced Friday that the Twin Cities will host the 2025-26 tournament, just the seventh time the event is held in the U.S. Minneapolis and St. Paul previously hosted in 1981-82.

The 29 games in the 10-nation, 10-day tournament will be played at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, home of the NHL 's Minnesota Wild, and Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis, home of the University of Minnesota.

The announcement came before the gold-medal game for the annual under-20 tournament, held this year in Gothenburg, Sweden. The U.S. and Sweden were the two finalists.

The 2024-25 event will be played in Ottawa, Canada.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

