Jan. 6 marks four years since former Waseca police officer Arik Matson’s life-changing shooting

WASECA Minn. (KEYC) - Public screenings of a documentary featuring former Waseca police officer Arik Matson, “The Weight of the Crown,” will play on Saturday, January 6 -- four years after he was shot in the head.

On January 6, 2020, Matson was shot while on duty in Waseca.

Once he was airlifted to a hospital, Matson received immediate brain surgery.

After seven months of rehabilitation in the cities, Matson returned to his home in Waseca.

Four years later, Matson has been living with his wife and two daughters and sharing his story.

Through the aid of Hometown Hero Outdoors, Matson not only documented his recovery -- but also experienced a once-in-a-lifetime outdoor adventure, hunting for the rare King Eider bird in Alaska.

Coming up on Friday at 6 p.m. on KEYC, Maddie Paul will share Matson’s perseverance during his rehabilitation and Alaskan hunting trip.

In the meantime, to view the the film’s trailer, click here.

