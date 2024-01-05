Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Jan. 6 marks four years since former Waseca police officer Arik Matson’s life-changing shooting

Public screenings of a documentary featuring former Waseca police officer Arik Matson will play on Sat., Jan. 6, four years after he was shot in the head.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASECA Minn. (KEYC) - Public screenings of a documentary featuring former Waseca police officer Arik Matson, “The Weight of the Crown,” will play on Saturday, January 6 -- four years after he was shot in the head.

On January 6, 2020, Matson was shot while on duty in Waseca.

Once he was airlifted to a hospital, Matson received immediate brain surgery.

After seven months of rehabilitation in the cities, Matson returned to his home in Waseca.

Four years later, Matson has been living with his wife and two daughters and sharing his story.

Through the aid of Hometown Hero Outdoors, Matson not only documented his recovery -- but also experienced a once-in-a-lifetime outdoor adventure, hunting for the rare King Eider bird in Alaska.

Coming up on Friday at 6 p.m. on KEYC, Maddie Paul will share Matson’s perseverance during his rehabilitation and Alaskan hunting trip.

In the meantime, to view the the film’s trailer, click here.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident

Latest News

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is introducing brand new Mystery Bobblehead...
Minnesota Twins Mystery Bobblehead boxes released
Law enforcement agencies across MN will receive training on a new oral fluid roadside testing...
Pilot project begins to detect cannabis in impaired drivers
Minnesota Twins fans have new memorabilia to show their team pride...but its all a mystery as...
Minnesota Twins mystery bobblehead boxes released
Law enforcement agencies across MN will receive training on a new oral fluid roadside testing...
Pilot project begins to detect cannabis in impaired drivers