Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Large fire burns at industrial complex in New Jersey

By Kimberly Wright
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH, N.J. (Gray News) - A four-alarm fire has been reported at an industrial complex in Elizabeth, New Jersey, according to media reports.

The fire broke out early Friday morning along the city’s waterfront.

The complex on the south end of Newark Airport is home to several businesses.

Firefighters were stymied in fighting the fire by a large number of dead hydrants near the scene, WABC reported.

The heavy flames have caused part of the building to collapse, CBS New York reported.

No injuries have yet been reported with this blaze.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident

Latest News

A man posing as a dating site employee emptied a Virginia woman's bank account.
Woman's bank account emptied in dating site scam
FILE - President Joe Biden responds to a question as he walks back to the White House in...
President Joe Biden will stress democracy is still a ‘sacred cause’ in a speech near Valley Forge
A family reacts to arrests made in a capital murder case and won’t accept anything less than...
Family of man killed alongside pregnant girlfriend reacts to arrests in the case
Friday's jobs report is likely another sign of a soft landing, but many say the good economic...
Economists expect good news in latest jobs report