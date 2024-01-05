Locals reflect on fallen hero escort

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Sgt. Cade Wolfe finally returned home after last November’s deadly crash, it was clear that the community was expecting him.

The Fallen Hero Procession saw an escort from the landing point at the Mankato Regional Airport, down to Eagle Lake where they crossed the elementary school, then to Mankato East, past Mankato’s VFW Post, then finally to the Northview Mortuary in North Mankato.

Wolfe was greeted by community members every step of the way.

“It’s respect. It’s respect for him, he gave his life for our country. I mean not gave it but I think everyone should be out here,” said Debra Olson.

“I think it’s great to see the community come out and pay their respects. You can see it up and down the road here, it looks great. The flags everywhere and the people,” said Chuck Claude.

Eagle Lake Elementary was the first stop of the procession, and classes stood and paid respect to Wolfe, who attended the school sixteen years ago.

Teachers at the school say that they tried to make the event into a teaching opportunity, not only explaining military operations and the things that can happen, but using the day as an example of how communities can come together to honor those they care about.

“This is not just our town, this is lots of people, this is, he’s touched lots of lives and we want to show our respect. It really just shows how community comes together and I think our students are an extension of that. They know their place in this community, they know how, the young kids that anchor this town together,” said Lori Haman.

