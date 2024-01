MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Is the furniture around your house looking a little worn, but you aren’t ready to buy a whole new set? Maura McBreen is in with M.F. Decor and Accents to talk about how you can refurbish your furniture.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.