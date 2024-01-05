Mankato’s ‘Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light’ campaign concludes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s “Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light” annual public safety campaign ended on Monday.

Kicking off last year, on Nov. 23, the campaign is designed to boost fire safety and mindfulness during the holiday season.

The campaign’s goal is to keep the wreath displayed at the Public Safety Center, located at 710 S. Front St., lit with clear bulbs.

Each time a preventable fire occurs, the clear bulb is switched to a red bulb. When a fire occurs that results in a fire-related injury, the bulb is changed to blue.

In a release from the City of Mankato, the “Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light” the campaign ended with four red bulbs, which represented four preventable fires.

Two fires were cooking-related, resulting in an estimated $5,000 damage.

A separate incident involved the improper disposal of smoking materials, causing an estimated $15,000 of damage.

The fourth preventable fire is currently under investigation.

The City of Mankato says that the chances of fire risks, by being present and paying attention, while cooking, and always discarding smoking material into a bucket of sand or water.

For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

