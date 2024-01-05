MAPS Board to hold its 2024 organizational meeting on Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Public School (MAPS) Board will hold their 2024 organizational meeting on Monday.

In a release from MAPS, the school district announced that its organizational meeting will be held on Mon., Jan. 8, at 5 p.m.

The meeting will be held in the Mankato room at the Intergovernmental Center, located at 10 Civic Center Plaza.

If the meeting is unable to take place on Monday, it will be rescheduled to the following day, Tues., Jan. 9, at the same time and location.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.