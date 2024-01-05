Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Maverick Insider: Men’s hockey and women’s basketball back after break

By Rob Clark and Haley McCormick
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Sports Director Rob Clark sits down with Men’s Hockey Head Coach Luke Strand and Haley McCormick talks with the women’s basketball team. Both teams are fresh off of a break and heading into a weekend of big matchups.

Men’s hockey preps for a series at Augustana, and women’s basketball is set to take on Northern State and Bemidji.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident

Latest News

Men’s hockey preps for a series at Augustana, and women’s basketball is set to take on...
Maverick Insider: Men’s hockey and women’s basketball back after break (Part II)
Men’s hockey preps for a series at Augustana, and women’s basketball is set to take on...
Maverick Insider: Men’s hockey and women’s basketball back after break (Part III)
Men’s hockey preps for a series at Augustana, and women’s basketball is set to take on...
Maverick Insider: Men’s hockey and women’s basketball back after break (Part I)
Gusties wins 88-82 over Cobbers in MIAC action Wednesday night
GAC men’s basketball defeats Concordia