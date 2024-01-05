Minnesota Twins mystery bobblehead boxes released

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Twins fans have new memorabilia to show their team pride...but its all a mystery as to what they’ll get!

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is introducing brand new Mystery Bobblehead Boxes for fans to buy online.

The mystery boxes will be available on the Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.

The boxes will be 40 dollars each, plus tax.

There are 50 unique bobbleheads available for fans to receive.

The release today coincides with National Bobblehead Day.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.