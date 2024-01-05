Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota Twins Mystery Bobblehead boxes released

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is introducing brand new Mystery Bobblehead Boxes for fans to buy online.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Twins fans have new memorabilia to show their team pride...but its all a mystery as to what they’ll get!

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is introducing brand new Mystery Bobblehead Boxes for fans to buy online.

The mystery boxes will be available on the Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.

The boxes will be 40 dollars each, plus tax.

There are 50 unique bobbleheads available for fans to receive.

The release today coincides with National Bobblehead Day.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident

Latest News

Public screenings of a documentary featuring former Waseca police officer Arik Matson will...
Jan. 6 marks 4 years of recovery since 2020 shooting of former Waseca police officer Arik Matson
Law enforcement agencies across MN will receive training on a new oral fluid roadside testing...
Pilot project begins to detect cannabis in impaired drivers
Minnesota Twins fans have new memorabilia to show their team pride...but its all a mystery as...
Minnesota Twins mystery bobblehead boxes released
Law enforcement agencies across MN will receive training on a new oral fluid roadside testing...
Pilot project begins to detect cannabis in impaired drivers