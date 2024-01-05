Old Man Winter is finally waking up bringing snow chances, colder temps

Following a rather warm and quiet start to the winter season and 2024, Old Man Winter is finally deciding to wake up and arrive with several snow chances throughout the extended forecast along with colder temperatures by the end of next week.

Snow chances will slowly increase throughout today and especially tonight. Skies will be primarily cloudy throughout the extended forecast, starting with today. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-30s by this afternoon with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. We may see a few stray flurries throughout the afternoon hours before we start to see some isolated to scattered light snow showers throughout later tonight into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will remain cloudy with scattered snow showers across the area as temperatures hover in the low-30s. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. On and off snow showers will linger into the late night hours as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few pockets of sunshine mixed in throughout the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be cooler with highs topping out in the mid-20s with light winds up to 10 mph mixed in. Sunday night will be cloudy with temperatures dipping into the low-20s by Monday morning.

Our next chance of snow will move in on Monday with scattered snow showers throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s across the area with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Snow showers will continue on and off into Tuesday morning as temperatures dip into the low-20s.

Tuesday will start off with lingering light snow possible around the area. Snow will fizzle out through the late morning hours, leaving behind cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper-20s. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Tuesday night will remain cloudy with a stray flurry or two possible as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off quiet with cloudy skies before more snow showers are projected to move through the area with the passage of a strong cold front. The front will be the leading cause of snow showers throughout Wednesday and even into Thursday. Temperatures will also drop following the passage of the cold front. We are looking at highs in the mid to upper-20s on Wednesday afternoon with overnight temperatures in the mid-teens by Thursday morning. With light snow showers continuing throughout Thursday as the front works its way across the area, temperatures will be cooler with highs hovering in the upper-teens. Winds are also projected to increase up to 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times. This could lead to areas of reduced visibility from blowing snow. Temperatures Thursday night will dip into the single digits by Friday morning.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday of next week/weekend will see less snow chances with just mostly cloudy skies and a few pockets of sunshine mixed in. Despite not looking at snow showers in the area, a few flurries remain possible. Temperatures will remain on the colder side with highs hovering in the single digits and low-teens throughout the weekend. Overnight temperatures may dip below zero, otherwise, hover in the single digits by the following morning.

