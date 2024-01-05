Pilot project begins to detect cannabis in impaired drivers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The legalization of cannabis in Minnesota had many officials worried about a potential increase in impaired driving as well as the ability to detect marijuana in impaired drivers. Now, a new pilot project hopes to fix that.

Starting Friday, law enforcement agencies statewide will receive training on a new oral fluid roadside testing instrument called the SoToxa Oral Fluid Mobile Analyzer, which detects the presence of cannabis or other drugs in a driver.

According to the Office of Traffic Safety, state officials will also look into testing another instrument, the Dräger - DrugTest 5000. However, law enforcement will receive training for that instrument’s use later.

The pilot project is voluntary for drivers and will gather data to see how well the instruments work.

