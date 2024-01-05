Your Photos
Public Celebration of Life ceremony held for fallen Sgt. Cade Wolfe

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato, Eagle Lake and surrounding communities paid their respects to fallen U.S. Sergeant Cade Wolfe on Thursday, as his remains returned to his hometown.

On Friday, the public is invited to once again to show their solidarity with Sgt. Wolfe’s loved ones, as a memorial service will be held later today.

In addition, a Celebration of Life will begin at 3 p.m. at the Mankato National Guard Armory.

A livestream will be available on the Mankato Mortuary website.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has also ordered flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff through sunset today in honor of Sgt. Wolfe’s sacrifice.

