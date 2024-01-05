Public celebration of life for Sgt. Cade Wolfe

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The public showing up to show their solidarity with fallen U.S. Sgt. Cade Wolfe’s loved ones at his memorial service this afternoon in Mankato.

Hundreds of cars parked outside the Mankato National Guard Armory where the celebration of life took place.

Waving flags, commity members and fellow service members welcomed loved ones, family, law enforcement and community members who were part of today’s service.

Video of the service is available on the Mankato mortuary website.

Gov. Tim Walz ordered flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff through sunset today in honor of Sgt. Wolfe’s sacrifice.

Yesterday, Mankato, Eagle Lake and surrounding communities paid their respects in a procession as his remains returned to his hometown.

