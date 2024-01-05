Your Photos
Thieves caught on camera stealing packages from UPS truck during delivery, owner says

Thieves in Tennessee reportedly stole several packages from a UPS truck while the driver was out making deliveries. (Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Two men were reportedly caught on camera this week stealing from a UPS truck when the driver was making a delivery in Tennessee.

WMC reports that the theft occurred on Tuesday in the Memphis area just after 5 p.m. at a business on Appling Road.

The business owner shared surveillance camera footage of the theft, where the men can be seen parking their vehicle behind the UPS truck.

The UPS driver then loads up packages to deliver, and the two men board the truck while the worker is away.

The unidentified men grabbed several packages while the driver was inside the business and took off before he returned to the truck.

Memphis police said they are investigating but have not yet released a description of the men in question.

Copyright 2024 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
