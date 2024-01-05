Waseca officer Arik Matson documentary to premiere Jan. 6

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While conducting a welfare check in Waseca in January 6, 2020, Arik Matson was shot in the head. Once he was airlifted to a hospital, Matson received immediate brain surgery.

His shooter plead guilty and was sentenced to prison for 35 years in November 2020.

After seven months of rehabilitation in the cities, Matson returned to his home in Waseca.

Since then, he has been living with his wife and two daughters... and sharing his story.

Another chapter was added to Matson’s story with the aid of Hometown Hero Outdoors. The organization is a nonprofit that “facilitates therapeutic outdoor adventures for veterans and first responders.” And through the aid of HHO and Rogue Productions, Matson not only documented his recovery, but also captured a once-in-a-lifetime outdoor adventure.

“We had a goal in mind, and I was able to accomplish it,” said Arik Matson.

“The Weight of the Crown” takes 65 minutes to share Arik Matson’s recovery and successful hunting trip for one of the rarest ducks in Alaska’s St Paul Island: the King Eider.

“It was always a dream of mine that once I retired I would pursue this hunt in Alaska,” said Arik Matson.

Arik’s dream came to life just a few months after his traumatic brain injury.

Even though Arik’s injury took away his left side peripheral vision, and gave him left side neglect, Hometown Hero Outdoors wanted to sponsor Arik’s hunting trip.

“They have been like the cheerleaders on the sidelines. Cheering Arik on, checking in on him,” said Megan Matson.

It took over two years to plan for the trip, which finally happened in January of last year.

“I did a lot of physical therapy to make sure that I stayed on the boat when there was nine foot waves out there. Just extreme. Because of the conditions,” said Arik Matson.

But once there, everyone harvested King Eider.

“Just all of that hard work came into fruition in front of me,” said Arik Matson. “I was able to hold this beautiful animal in my hands. And we had to go to Alaska and get it done. Just a big sense of relief.”

“The Weight of the Crown” captures every challenge and reward. Impacting those who didn’t go on the trip but wanted to share Arik’s success, like his wife, Megan.

“It felt like I didn’t even miss a beat of it. That I was there in the moment with him, celebrating, watching him get this duck that he’s only ever hoped and dreamed to get one day,” said Megan Matson.

Arik’s perseverance remains strong. He plans on going duck hunting next year in Minnesota.

“He can still pursue and do anything that an average person can do if he sets his mind and his heart to it,” said Megan Matson.

He still holds the work of first responders close to his heart.

“If you see a first responder, just take the time to say ‘thank you for what you do in your job,’ because it can mean the world to us,” said Arik Matson.

Screenings of the documentary will play at the Northwoods Cinema 10 in Owatonna starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The next screening will happen at the Stillwater Area High School on Jan. 13, and Waseca Junior-Senior High School on Jan. 14.

You can find the trailer for the documentary here: https://documentary.hometownherooutdoors.org/

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.