WEATHER KID: Popular segment returns with Mankato area sophomore

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A popular segment on KEYC News Now This Morning is back after a couple years away: Weather Kid.

It’s a segment that features an area school-aged kid doing the weather alongside our First Alert Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr.

We weren’t quite sure how quickly kids would sign up, so we asked our first kid to be the oldest daughter of our news director (and former longtime meteorologist Mitch Keegan) sophomore Brynnley Keegan.

To our surprise, the demand to be a weather kid is quite high and the schedule is filling up quickly!

Want to be featured as a weather kid, fill out this form below. The KEYC First Alert Weather Kid is open to students in grades K through 12.

