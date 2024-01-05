Woman charged for allegedly stabbing boyfriend at Duluth’s Union Gospel Mission

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman with a history of violence has been charged after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend five times.

Tiwanna Cheree Dunbar, 38, who is from Chicago but had been staying in Duluth, is facing three felonies including second-degree assault.

According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 2 around 3:30 p.m., Duluth Police responded to a call that there had been an assault at the Union Gospel Mission in downtown Duluth.

The victim told officers that he had been punched by Dunbar.

He added they had been in a relationship for a few months and she had been staying with him at his apartment.

Court documents say the victim explained that two days prior, he and Dunbar were in the community kitchen at the Union Gospel Mission when another woman walked in and spoke to the victim.

Dunbar confronted the victim, believing that he was cheating on her. She also punched him in the head.

The two later went to his apartment down the hall and the victim fell asleep on the bed.

Documents say the victim later woke up to Dunbar allegedly holding his genitals with a knife to it, threatening to cut it off.

Trying to escape, the victim was bitten by Dunbar in the arm.

The victim reported this to authorities Tuesday afternoon. After speaking to the victim, officers left the scene but were later called back to the report that Dunbar had returned and allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times.

Authorities say several witnesses explained they saw Dunbar with a knife.

In addition, staff members saw the victim bringing Dunbar’s belongings to the bottom of the steps for her to pick up and then heard him shout that she had a knife.

The victim explained that Dunbar allegedly held the knife in her hand above her head, charged at him, and started jabbing the knife at him.

He told authorities that he remembered being stabbed in the stomach first.

Dunbar then allegedly jabbed the knife at him quickly multiple times, stabbing him in the chest near his sternum and in the arm below his bicep.

The victim tried kicking Dunbar in the face and continued to try and kick to get her away from him.

He was also stabbed in his right leg and shin.

Authorities say the victim was stabbed a total of five times.

During a search of Dunbar, officers found a black and red folding knife that was approximately 3-5 inches in length as well as a small back Swiss Army folding knife.

While at the St. Louis County Jail, a body scan showed an object concealed on Dunbar. A strip search was then executed and a folding knife was found.

Dunbar has prior domestic violence-related convictions including two fifth-degree assaults, threats of violence, and domestic assault.

She is still in jail with her bail set at $50,000.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 30.

