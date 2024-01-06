‘Push through the fear,’ Nikki Haley tells Gen Z group in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray TV Iowa State Capitol Bureau) - Nikki Haley -- a Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina governor who has made a call for generational change a key tenant of her campaign -- advised several dozen members of “Generation Z” to learn how to get past their fear about running for office.

“My best advice to you,” Haley said at the Embassy Club in downtown Des Moines Friday night, “is to push through the fear when you feel that fear inside you. If you push through it, you will find out how strong you are on the other side. If you don’t push through it, you never know what could have been.”

Run GenZ held the event. The national organization founded by former Iowa state representative Joe Mitchell, who was elected to the legislature when he was 21, works to get young conservatives into elected office.

Haley, who is 51 and nearly three decades younger than Democratic President Joe Biden and former Republican president Donald Trump, told Run GenZ members that overcoming her fears helped her defeat a longtime South Carolina legislator when she was 31 and making her entrance into politics.

“If I didn’t push through the fear, I wouldn’t have run against the longest-serving legislator in a primary. If I didn’t push through the fear, I wouldn’t have run for governor against five other people. I wouldn’t have accepted the job as ambassador (U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration). I wouldn’t be running for president. When you push through the fear, that’s when magic happens.”

Haley acknowledged that there can be fear and hesitation for young office seekers as they approach strangers to discuss their campaign and to request donations to fund their candidacy.

She also advised the GenZ members to make sure they don’t let politics consume them. Haley told them that she makes sure to be home in South Carolina one day per week. Her daughter is now married, her son is away at college and her husband is deployed with the military but her elderly parents and two dogs live at her house.

“I don’t live, eat and breathe politics all the time. I like to be normal. I like to have fun. I like to joke around. When I’m home (and her husband isn’t deployed), I’m not watching the news. I’m under a blanket with a glass of bubbles and I’m watching a movie with my husband. That’s what we do. And you have to have that, too.”

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu joined Haley on stage. Sununu has been campaigning with Haley at several stops across Iowa. Former Iowa governor Terry Branstad was also in the audience.

Branstad is an adviser to Run GenZ. He also served as U.S. Ambassador to China during Trump’s administration. Branstad has not publicly endorsed a candidate. His son, Eric, works for the Trump campaign.

The event featured a rarity in Iowa politics: There were three current or former governors from three different states in the room (Branstad, Haley and Sununu) and two former ambassadors (Branstad and Haley).

