Sports Extra: Winter Week 2
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Check out the highlights from this week’s edition of Sports Extra.
PART I:
BOYS BASKETBALL:
New Ulm vs. Waseca
JWP vs. Bethlehem
New Ulm Cathedral vs. Springfield
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s vs. MVL
PART II:
BOYS BASKETBALL:
TCU vs. Watertown-Mayer
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL:
MSU vs. Northern State
MEN’S BASKETBALL:
MSU vs. Northern State
MEN’S HOCKEY:
MSU vs. Augustana
WOMEN’S HOCKEY:
MSU vs. Lindenwood
