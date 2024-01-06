Your Photos
Sports Extra: Winter Week 2

By Haley McCormick and Ali Reed
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Check out the highlights from this week’s edition of Sports Extra.

PART I:

Check out the highlights from this week’s edition of Sports Extra.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

New Ulm vs. Waseca

JWP vs. Bethlehem

New Ulm Cathedral vs. Springfield

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s vs. MVL

PART II:

Check out the highlights from this week’s edition of Sports Extra.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

TCU vs. Watertown-Mayer

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL:

MSU vs. Northern State

MEN’S BASKETBALL:

MSU vs. Northern State

MEN’S HOCKEY:

MSU vs. Augustana

WOMEN’S HOCKEY:

MSU vs. Lindenwood

