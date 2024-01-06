Staying healthy amidst increased illness hospitalizations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the the Mankato Clinic and the Minnesota Department of Health, hospitalizations for RSV and influenza are on the rise.

“So right now, we’re probably at the peak for RSV. COVID and influenza are still peaking, but. I think as far as a country is concerned, this is going to be about as bad as it gets, and that’s pretty typical for this time of year. Right around Christmas is when things tend to get a little dicey,” said John Benson.

as far as preventative measures go, experts advise that you wash your hands, consistently clean surfaces, and wear a mask to keep others safe.

They also advise you to get vaccinated of you haven’t already.

“That’s a really good reason to get the flu vaccine is because it protects against all of those strains. For RSV, you know these two sort of go together, RSV and flu, they’ve you know sort of been been friends since before the pandemic kind of. Copying each other’s activity a bit, we did see a little bit of disruption in RSV circulation with the pandemic just kind of throwing things off off kilter a bit. So this year has been probably the most normal,” said Jeff Sanders.

There is a vaccine for RSV. It is recommended that those who have vulnerabilities like heart disease, lung disease, and people 75 or older get the vaccine. There are also vaccines available this season for pregnant mothers.

“So if you. Might remember last last influenza season, the activity really peaked around Thanksgiving and then a couple of years before that it peaked around Christmas. So we were sort of watching about these holidays again and if we would see spikes, but it’s a little bit slower,” said Sanders.

