True Transit takes over service in Eagle Lake

By Kyla Jackson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Transit System will no longer be serving Eagle Lake residents due to the census bureau changing the way it draws urbanized area boundaries.

Those boundaries fund the MPTS and creates their service area. The change took effect in 2024, which is why Eagle Lake is now in True Transit service area. Before taking over, True Transit only served to Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur counties.

“public transportation is extremely important, I think, unless somebody has ever been in that position where they they don’t maybe have a vehicle or they are unable to drive, you don’t realize how much you rely on transportation, especially especially in rural areas where there might not be several public transportation,” said Paige Schuette.

With True Transit now available to Eagle Lake residents, the company says they’re already seeing increased ridership, however they still have the same amount of buses and bus riders.

Riders pay a flat fare of five dollars no matter the distance.

