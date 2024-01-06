Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Vatican concludes former Minnesota archbishop acted imprudently but committed no crimes

The Vatican has concluded a lengthy investigation into allegations of misconduct by Archbishop John Nienstedt, the former leader of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, Archbishop John Nienstedt addresses a news...
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, Archbishop John Nienstedt addresses a news conference in St. Paul, Minn. A long Vatican investigation into misconduct allegations against Archbishop Nienstedt, the former leader of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, concluded that he took “imprudent” actions but did not violate church law, the archdiocese announced Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)(AP)
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A lengthy Vatican investigation into misconduct allegations against Archbishop John Nienstedt, the former leader of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, concluded that he took “imprudent” actions but did not violate church law, the archdiocese announced Friday.

However, the archdiocese also said Pope Francis barred Nienstedt from any public ministry following the investigation.

Nienstedt was one of the first U.S. bishops known to have been forced from office for botching sex abuse investigations. He stepped down in 2015 after Minnesota prosecutors charged the archdiocese with having failed to protect children from harm by a pedophile priest who was later convicted of molesting two boys. Nienstedt was later accused of his own inappropriate sexual behavior involving adult males and minors.

His successor, Archbishop Bernard Hebda, in 2016 forwarded allegations to the Vatican that Nienstedt invited two minors to a hotel room in 2005 during a youth rally in Germany to change out of wet clothes, and that he then proceeded to undress in front of them and invited them to do the same. Nienstedt was the bishop of New Ulm, Minnesota, at the time.

Nienstedt has consistently denied all misconduct allegations leveled against him, insisting that he has remained celibate, and said that he welcomed the investigation. But Hebda in 2018 barred Nienstedt from celebrating Mass and other public ministry in the St. Paul-based archdiocese until the allegations were resolved.

On Friday, Hebda said in a statement that he was recently informed that the investigation was complete — the Vatican's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, which is responsible for enforcing sexual morality, concluded that available evidence doesn't support violations of church law, so any such allegations against him were "unfounded."

However, Hebda said, “it was communicated to me that several instances of ‘imprudent’ actions were brought to light,” and while none were deemed to warrant “any further investigation or penal sanctions,” the pope decided that three administrative actions against Nienstedt were justified.

As a result, Nienstedt can't exercise any public ministry in the Province of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, which covers Minnesota and the Dakotas. He can't live in the province. And he can't exercise any ministry elsewhere without the approval of the local bishop — and only after the Vatican has been notified.

Nienstedt, who remains an archbishop, is believed to be living in Michigan, Tom Halden, a spokesman for the archdiocese, said in a statement. Nienstedt has kept a low public profile after coming under fire in 2016 when word got out that he was filling in at a Michigan parish. Nienstedt did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment on the findings and the actions against him.

Hebda's statement did not say what Nienstedt's “imprudent” actions were. The spokesman said he couldn't provide details, and Vatican press officials did not immediately respond to emails seeking elaboration.

Nienstedt said in a statement that he has “fully cooperated” with all investigations into allegations against him and answered every question honestly and to the best of his recollection. He said he has asked the Holy See to clarify the “imprudent” actions he allegedly committed.

“I will heed the direction given to me by the Holy Father, which I have been following for the past seven years,” Nienstedt said. “I am retired now so my ministry will continue to be limited. I am sorry for any pain experienced by anyone because of the allegations against me, and ask for your prayers for their healing.”

Hebda's statement also did not say why it took the Vatican so long to conclude its investigation. But Hebda said a church law that Francis issued in 2019 saying that sexual abuse and and coverup allegations against bishops and priests should be reported and investigated "created a path forward for a resolution of the Archbishop Nienstedt matter."

“Please join me in praying that this resolution may bring further healing to our Archdiocese and to all those involved in these matters,” Hebda concluded.

SNAP, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, said in a statement that the investigation left more questions than answers. The group said the restrictions on Nienstedt show that the church is reluctant to associate itself with him, but that it failed to adequately address his alleged misconduct.

“Ignoring Nienstedt’s behavior only serves to condone it and encourages a culture of corruption within the church, where clergy and staff members may turn a blind eye, knowing that the consequences will be minimal if they are caught,” SNAP said.

FILE - Bernard Hebda, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, smiles...
FILE - Bernard Hebda, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, smiles after delivering the opening prayer in the Minnesota House as the 2017 Legislature convened Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in St. Paul, Minn. A long Vatican investigation into misconduct allegations against Archbishop John Nienstedt, the former leader of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, concluded that he took “imprudent” actions but did not violate church law, the archdiocese announced Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)(AP)
FILE - In this May 3, 2016 photo, the St. Paul Cathedral is pictured in St. Paul, Minn. It's...
FILE - In this May 3, 2016 photo, the St. Paul Cathedral is pictured in St. Paul, Minn. It's been nearly three years since Minnesota opened a path for lawsuits by victims of long-ago childhood sexual abuse. A long Vatican investigation into misconduct allegations against Archbishop John Nienstedt, the former leader of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, concluded that he took “imprudent” actions but did not violate church law, the archdiocese announced Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)(AP)

Most Read

Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
Authorities say 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena of St. Peter was pronounced dead at the scene...
Emergency crews respond to workplace fatality in North Mankato
Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60

Latest News

The 50th edition of the IIHF world junior championship will be played in Minnesota.
Hockey world juniors will head to Minnesota in ‘25-26 for tournament’s 50th edition
Kirk Cousins naturally evoked the loudest roar of the night in Minnesota at a crucial game...
Vikings still struggling to stop the quarterback carousel from spinning with Cousins out
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half...
Packers take control of playoff spot as they cruise past Vikings 33-10 on Love's 4-touchdown night
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell talks with quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second...
Lions hang on to beat Vikings 30-24 and clinch 1st division title since 1993
Plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake, MN.
Plane breaks through thin ice on Minnesota ice fishing lake, 2 days after 35 anglers were rescued