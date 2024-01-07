Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball battles past Martin Luther College

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team defeated Martin Luther College 111-83 Saturday afternoon.

This is the Vikings 4th win in a row and the team takes the court next Friday, January 12th on the road against University of Minnesota Morris.

