Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball battles past Martin Luther College

Bethany Lutheran defeats Martin Luther College 111-83.
Bethany Lutheran defeats Martin Luther College 111-83.
By Haley McCormick
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team defeated Martin Luther College 111-83 Saturday afternoon.

This is the Vikings 4th win in a row and the team takes the court next Friday, January 12th on the road against University of Minnesota Morris.

