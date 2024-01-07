Big changes are coming

Light snow has already left a dusting across much of our area, and we will continue seeing snow chances through the upcoming week.

Areas across southern Minnesota have already received between a dusting and about a half inch from the bands of snow today. Snow will continue to lightly fall through Saturday evening. Sunday morning, some flurries may linger before skies clear a bit. We may see a little sunshine Sunday afternoon. Despite the relatively low snow totals, roads could still be slippery. Be sure to use extra caution when out and about this weekend and into next week.

Heading into this week, more snow chances are on the horizon. Monday will likely bring widespread light snow showers throughout the day. Snow totals will likely be between 1-3 inches, with higher amounts further to the southwest. As of now it looks like the heaviest part of this system will arrive Monday morning, which could impact the Monday morning commute.

Snow could linger into Tuesday, and then we get a short break from the snow until the next round moves in Wednesday night. That round is expected to last through Thursday before clearing out again Friday. Another snow chance exists next weekend.

While each event is not expected to drop large amounts of snow, it will help slowly build our snowpack. As if now we’re expecting about 2-4 inches for most of us by the end of the week. The more southwestern corner of Minnesota will likely see closer to the 4-6 inch range.

Along with the snow chances, we are seeing major changes in the temperatures. By next weekend, we will likely see our first negative temperatures of the season, with some daytime temperatures lingering in the single digits.

