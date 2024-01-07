FIRST ALERT: Measurable snow for many Monday, Tuesday morning

A system is on its way and we are expecting widespread snow showers throughout Monday and into Tuesday morning.

We are seeing increased confidence that a system will move in overnight tonight, dropping snow on many of us all day Monday. Snow totals for the western part of our area are expected to be in the 5-7 inch range. Mankato and our other central locations will see snow in the 2-4 inch range. Further east, snow totals will be closer to 1-2 inches. It is important to note that there is a sharp gradient of these snow totals, with a dramatic sharp line between the higher and lower snow total zones. Depending on the exact track of this system, that line could shift west or east. If it shifts further west, most of us will receive less snow. If it shifts to the east, more of us will see larger snow totals.

For timing, we are expecting this system to approach our western counties around 2am Monday morning. The snow will remain fairly consistent all day for those western counties, lasting overnight and into Tuesday morning. Our more central counties (including Mankato) could see these snow showers become more scattered in the afternoon, before a second line moves through closer to dinner time Monday. We are including Tuesday morning in our First Alert days due to the fact that morning commutes that day could be impacted by this system, but we are expected to be in the clear by Tuesday afternoon.

Our next system follows closely behind this one, arriving Wednesday. This system will be a bit more scattered and light. Accumulation around 1 inch or less is expected.

More snow chances exist towards the end of the week but are still largely uncertain. We are also expecting temperatures to fall quickly towards the end of the week. By next weekend, we will likely see our first negative temperatures of the season, with some daytime temperatures lingering in the single digits. Wind chill values could fall to dangerously cold levels.

We will be tracking these systems closely and will provide any and all updates as needed.

