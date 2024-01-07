Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

FIRST ALERT: Measurable snow for many Monday, Tuesday morning

first alert
first alert(KEYC)
By Emily Merz
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A system is on its way and we are expecting widespread snow showers throughout Monday and into Tuesday morning.

We are seeing increased confidence that a system will move in overnight tonight, dropping snow on many of us all day Monday. Snow totals for the western part of our area are expected to be in the 5-7 inch range. Mankato and our other central locations will see snow in the 2-4 inch range. Further east, snow totals will be closer to 1-2 inches. It is important to note that there is a sharp gradient of these snow totals, with a dramatic sharp line between the higher and lower snow total zones. Depending on the exact track of this system, that line could shift west or east. If it shifts further west, most of us will receive less snow. If it shifts to the east, more of us will see larger snow totals.

For timing, we are expecting this system to approach our western counties around 2am Monday morning. The snow will remain fairly consistent all day for those western counties, lasting overnight and into Tuesday morning. Our more central counties (including Mankato) could see these snow showers become more scattered in the afternoon, before a second line moves through closer to dinner time Monday. We are including Tuesday morning in our First Alert days due to the fact that morning commutes that day could be impacted by this system, but we are expected to be in the clear by Tuesday afternoon.

Our next system follows closely behind this one, arriving Wednesday. This system will be a bit more scattered and light. Accumulation around 1 inch or less is expected.

More snow chances exist towards the end of the week but are still largely uncertain. We are also expecting temperatures to fall quickly towards the end of the week. By next weekend, we will likely see our first negative temperatures of the season, with some daytime temperatures lingering in the single digits. Wind chill values could fall to dangerously cold levels.

We will be tracking these systems closely and will provide any and all updates as needed.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena of St. Peter was pronounced dead at the scene...
Emergency crews respond to workplace fatality in North Mankato
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60

Latest News

Emily Merz's Saturday Forecast 1/6/24
Big changes are coming
Emily Merz's Saturday Forecast 1/6/24
Emily Merz's Saturday Forecast 1/6/24
KEYC Weather
Big changes: Multiple rounds of light snow, cold ahead
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast