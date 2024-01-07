Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Wife wins $2 million lottery prize after husband gifts her ticket for Christmas

Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket...
Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket as a Christmas gift.(Source: DC Lottery)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A married couple found out together on Christmas Day that the Powerball ticket the husband bought as a gift earlier in the month was a winner.

DC Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket at a grocery store in early December. The couple found out on Christmas that the ticket was a winner.

“We are elated to find out we won. It’s life-changing,” Pamela told lottery officials. “We have kids in college, so this will definitely help with college tuition.”

The couple plan to save most of their prize money, but they are also thinking about going on a family trip to the Caribbean.

The couple’s $2 million ticket was the DC Lottery’s highest Powerball win in 2023.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena of St. Peter was pronounced dead at the scene...
Emergency crews respond to workplace fatality in North Mankato
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60

Latest News

The collision and derailment caused minor injuries to more than 20 people. (WCBS, MTA, X, NYC...
NTSB investigates NYC subway train derailment
An Iowa principal critically injured in a school shooting put himself in harm's way as he...
Search for motive in Iowa school shooting continues as victims remembered
A judge sentenced an ex-Colorado police officer to 14 months in jail for his role in the death...
Former Colorado police officer sentenced in Elijah McClain's death
Jackie Glynn, 76, was found buried at a property she shared with her husband, 70-year-old...
Body of missing woman found after husband killed her, police say