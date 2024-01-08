Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
Bandwagon Show
About Us
About KEYC NBC

6-year-old girl dies after being hit by a car in her driveway

A 6-year-old girl in Mississippi was struck and killed in her own driveway, authorities said.
By WDAM Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A 6-year-old girl died in Mississippi after being hit by a vehicle in her driveway, according to police.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a girl being struck by a vehicle around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, in Raleigh, Mississippi.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the child was dead.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the dedicated first responders emergency management and paramedics for their swift and compassionate response to the scene,” Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston said. “We urge everyone to hold the family and friends of this precocious little girl in their prayers during this profoundly difficult time.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena of St. Peter was pronounced dead at the scene...
Emergency crews respond to workplace fatality in North Mankato
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60

Latest News

Consumer complaints prompted a recall of ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa sausages.
Recall: Kielbasa sausage may contain pieces of bone
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Israeli strike kills an elite Hezbollah commander in the latest escalation linked to the war in Gaza
FILE - The lawsuit, filed in Stearns County on Monday morning, alleges that a collective of...
AG Ellison suing large dairy farm for millions in wage theft
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College in Blue...
Biden will visit church where Black worshippers were killed to lay out election stakes and perils of hate
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense...
The White House will review Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s lack of disclosure on his hospital stay